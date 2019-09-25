Town of Lebanon held regular meeting Sept. 11

Unapproved minutes Lebanon

Town Board meeting

September 11, 2019.

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 8:05pm. Present were board members Lembke, McRoberts, Tennant, and Trudo. Absent Simon. Also present were Jan Oaks, Steve Smith, and Jim Lembke.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the August 5th, 2019 meeting were gone over. By a motion of Lembke/2nd by Tennant, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of August and current bills for the month of September were gone over. By a motion of Lembke/2nd by Trudo, bills were accepted as follows. Motion passed.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Bar Wages (August) $3,289.41, Lebanon Bar – Petty Cash 61.33, Kreuger’s Food Fair 250.91, Prairie Stop 218.40, Pepsi 219.86, Northwest Beverage Inc. 750.25, Republic National Distributing Co. 305.23, Contraband LLC 160.00, Dakota Tom’s 257.59, Watertown Wholesale 85.45, Jerome Beverage Inc. 310.75, Coca Cola 223.08, Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 701.24, Venture Communications 219.78, MDU 392.99, Hoven Media Inc. 56.65, Mid Dakota Water 117.75, Servall Uniform & Linen Co. 20.38, Reuer Sanitation 129.58, Dept of Revenue 398.87.

Bills Payable General Account: Maintenance Wages (August) $872.51, Finance Officer Wages (August) 319.40, Tennant Electric 517.86, Hanson’s Inc. 421.43, Mid Dakota Water – Transfer of Account Fee for Legion Hall 150.00, Dakota Pump 1,673.98, Gas N Goodies 64.48, C & B Operations 209.58, Hoven Co-Op 29.03, Potter Co. News 39.72, Dept of Revenue 16.58, SD Unemployment Insurance Division 157.70, Venture Communications 42.82, MDU 617.12.

Bills Payable Sewer Account: MDU – Sewer Lift $569.90

Bar Business: Monthly Round Up will be held on Friday the 27th @ 7:30pm and Inventory will be taken at 10am on Tuesday the 1st of October.

Old Business: Estimates for the wiring of the bar were discussed. It was also decided that the Auditorium needs electrical updating also so another request was submitted to the previous 3 contractors asking them if they could also turn in an estimate for the Auditorium. The estimates will all be discussed and decided on at the regular meeting which will be held on Monday October 7th, 2019 at 8pm.

New Business: 1st Reading of the 2020 Budget. The budget was gone over and a few areas for changes were discussed. These changes will be made and any that the board deems before the final approval.

Open Discussion: There will be a Town Wide Rummage Sale in Lebanon on Sunday September 21 from 10am-3pm. The bar will be open, and they will be serving lunch and enjoying the footballs games.

***** NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING ON WEDNESDAY 10-25-19 AT 1pm AT FINANCE OFFICE****

Notice was published by NECOG and in the 10-19-19 Potter Co. Paper. Please attend if you can.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Trudo/2nd by Tennant, meeting was adjourned at 8:53pm. Motion passed. Next REGULAR monthly meeting will be on Monday Night 10-07-2019 at 8pm.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer-Town of Lebanon

