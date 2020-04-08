Town of Lebanon held special meeting March 26

Unapproved Minutes Lebanon

Town Board Meeting

March 26, 2020

Emergency Town Board Meeting was called and was held at 3pm. Present were board members Lembke, McRoberts, Simon, Tennant, and Trudo. Also present were Hazel McRoberts, Norm Stethem, Linda McRoberts, Sandy Cordell, Ron Dahlquist, Jenny Trudo, Steve Smith, and Janice Oaks.

Board President James McRoberts opened the meeting at 3pm.

Open discussion was held with varying conversations and facts presented by the board trustees, Norm Stethem from the City of Hoven, and residents representing the township.

After nearly an hour of discussion it was decided that these guidelines for now will be followed and will be re-opened for discussion and review at the next regular Town Board Meeting which will be held on April 6, 2020 at 8pm.

By a motion of Simon/2nd by Trudo, these will be the current conditions in which the Municipal Liquor Store will operate. Motion passed.

• Janice Oaks, bar manager, will stay on salary since the water level is extremely high at this time and the sump pump in the basement of the liquor store must be checked every two hours and she has been doing that.

• The liquor store effective as of 3-27-2020 will be closed except for pre ordering food to go or off sale. The door will only be opened for you to pay, pick up said items and exit the premises.

• No loitering at the bar or dining in will be allowed

• All video lottery machines will be shut down

• Hours at the Municipal Liquor Store will be 11AM – 8PM. The nine-hour shift will be ran by one bartender each day and the 6-day week will be split 3 days each. Thus, keeping their hours at times, the same or even more than some weeks they have worked previously.

• All doors and counters will be sanitized each and every time someone comes in and leaves.

With there being no further business to discuss the meeting was adjourned by a motion of Simon/2nd by Trudo. Motion passed.

ATTEST: Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer/Town of Lebanon

-040920