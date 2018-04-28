Town of Lebanon scraps building ordinance

Unapproved Minutes Lebanon

Town Board Meeting

April 9, 2018

Monthly meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 7:00pm. Present were board members Kilian, Lembke, McRoberts, and Trudo. Absent Simon. Also present were Steve Smith, Janice Oaks, James Lembke, Hazel McRoberts, Karen Tennant, and Sandra Cordell.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the March 5, 2018 meeting were gone over, by a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of March and current bills for the month of April were gone over. By a motion of Lembke/2nd by Trudo, bills were approved for payment as follows. Motion passed.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Wages (March) $3,400.90, Lebanon Bar – Petty Cash 117.50, Pepsi 250.00, Krueger’s Food Fair 355.70, Republic National Distributing Co. 278.97, Jerome Beverage Inc. 169.90, Johnson Bros. of SD 432.74, Coca Cola 95.82, Dakota Tom’s 273.92, Langer’s Family Foods 31.27, Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 285.54, Northwest Beverage Inc. 437.25, Venture Communications 202.80, MDU 190.33, Reuer Sanitation 64.79, SD Dept of Revenue & Regulations 336.18, Mid Dakota Water 112.00, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 27.46, Hoven Media Inc. 42.30.

Bills Payable General Account: Olson Consulting & Contracting Service $452.00, Dakota Pump Inc. 183.31, Postmaster – Stamps 100.00, Maintenance Wages (March) 175.46, SDML-Dist 7 Mtg 108.00, Finance Officer Wages (March) 319.40, SDML WC Fund 110.00, Agtegra – Fuel Additive 31.21, B & R Truck Repair LLC 285.50, Venture Communications 42.35, MDU 866.72.

Bills Payable Sewer Account: MDU – Sewer Lift $199.11.

Bar Business: Monthly Round-Up will be held on Friday April 27th at 7:30pm and inventory will be taken on Tuesday May 1st at 10am.

Old Business: After a very long discussion amongst the board trustees and concerned members of the town on the cost of enforcing the proposed building ordinance to the township is was first decided to table the 2nd reading of the ordinance and then after even further discussion by a motion of Trudo/ 2nd by Kilian it was decided to totally scrap and get rid of the proposal. Motion passed.

By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Lembke it was decided that an ad will be placed for the demolition of the old brick school house. This will include the tearing down of, hauling away all rubble and properly filling in the area after all rubble is removed. Motion passed.

New Business: By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Lembke a generator will be bought from the State. Ron Simon and Jim Lembke both looked at the condition of it and it will be a good investment for the town for the sewer system for a backup in case we lose power. Generator will be purchased for $4,500.00. Motion passed.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Trudo/2nd by Kilian, meeting was adjourned at 8:18pm. Next monthly meeting will be held on Monday – May 7th at 8pm. Please make note of the time change.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer – Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $33.97

-042618