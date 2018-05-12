Track meet results

Several members of the Potter County Battler track team headed to the Sully Buttes Charger invitational meet in Onida on Saturday, May 5. Following are the results from that day.

Charger Invitational

5/5/2018

Girls 100 Meter Dash

8, Simon, Tyler, Potter County, 14.82; 13, Wanner, Khloe, Potter County, 15.26; 20, Miller, Makenna, Potter County, 16.67

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay

7, Potter County ‘A’, 2:10.35, Goebel, Grace; Miller, Makenna; Simon, Tyler; Stuwe, Anna

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

7, Potter County ‘A’, 1:04.60, Goebel, Grace; Miller, Makenna; Simon, Tyler; Zweber, Taelor

Girls 400 Meter Dash

10, Wanner, Khloe, Potter County, 1:14.41

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

5, Goebel, Grace, Potter County, 58.73; 7, Stuwe, Anna, Potter County, 1:01.66

Girls 200 Meter Dash

4, Wanner, Khloe, Potter County, 31.83; 15, Zweber, Taelor, Potter County, 33.23

Girls Shot Put

7, Worth, Paige, Potter County, 29-10.75

Girls Discus Throw

2, Worth, Paige, Potter County, 107-02

Girls Team Rankings

1 Sully Buttes 87, 2 Highmore-Harrold 83, 3 Warner 79, 4 Wolsey-Wessington 63, 5 Hitchcock 57, 6 Selby Area 49, 7 Faulkton 24-2 46, 8 Edmunds Central 37, 9 Potter County 14, 10 Leola 8, 11 Eureka 7

Boys 100 Meter Dash

2, Krueger, Ben, Potter County, 12.17; 5, Pitlick, Ethan, Potter County, 12.46; 11, Worth, Preston, Potter County, 13.59; 12, Zweber, Rylee, Potter County, 14.14

Boys 400 Meter Dash

1, Simon, Dawson, Potter County, 53.12; 2, Pitlick, Ethan, Potter County, 56.28; 7, Nafziger, Cole, Potter County, 1:00.59; 9, Kaup, Connor, Potter County, 1:03.18

Boys 1600 Sprint Medley

4, Potter County ‘A’, 4:27.11

Zweber, Rylee; Drew, Dylan; Kaup, Connor; Weller, Gage

Boys 800 Meter Run

3, Krueger, Ben, Potter County, 2:20.93

Boys 200 Meter Dash

1, Simon, Dawson, Potter County, 23.49 ; 9, Pitlick, Ethan, Potter County, 26.09; 10, Krueger, Ben, Potter County, 26.32; 12, Nafziger, Cole, Potter County, 26.42; 20, Zweber, Rylee, Potter County, 29.29

Boys Long Jump

7, Weller, Gage, Potter County, 16-06.75

Boys Triple Jump

3, Weller, Gage, Potter County, 36-00.00

Boys Shot Put

7, Worth, Preston, Potter County, 40-01.00

Boys Discus Throw

6, Worth, Preston, Potter County, 108-01

Boys Team Rankings

1 Warner 133, 2 Sully Buttes 105, 3 Leola 58, 4 Potter County 57, 5 Hitchcock 48, 6 Selby Area 36, 7 Edmunds Central 35, 8 Highmore-Harrold 24, 9 Wolsey-Wessington 21, 10 Faulkton 24-2 11