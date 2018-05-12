Track results from April 28 meet at Battler Field

Gettysburg High School Battler Field
Potter County Track – 4/28/2018
Results
Boys 100 Meter Dash Junior High
Potter County, Luikens, Grant, 2, J12.35; Potter County, Luikens, Carter, 15, 15.11
Boys 200 Meter Dash Junior High
Potter County, Luikens, Grant, 2, J26.31; Potter County, Luikens, Carter, 11, J32.53
Boys 800 Meter Run Junior High
Potter County, Eide, Tanner, 9, J3:32.35
Boys 1600 Meter Run Junior High
Potter County, Zhechev, Viktor, 5, J6:44.03; Potter County, Eide, Tanner, 9, J8:17.49
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles Junior High
Potter County, Wieseler, Colt, 3, J19.57
Boys 200 Meter Hurdles Junior High
Potter County, Wieseler, Colt, 1, 29.58
Boys 4×100 Meter Relay Junior High
Potter County, 6, J1:03.66, Logan, Cooper; Luikens, Carter; Zhechev, Viktor; Larson, Connor, A
Boys 4×200 Meter Relay Junior High
Potter County, 3, 2:16.80, Sharp, Seth; Eide, Tanner; Larson, Connor; Luikens, Carter
Boys 4×400 Meter Relay Junior High
Potter County, 2, 4:40.61, Luikens, Grant; Sharp, Seth; Logan, Cooper; Zhechev, Viktor
Boys 800 Sprint Medley Junior High
Potter County, 3, 2:28.64, Sharp, Seth; Larson, Connor; Logan, Cooper; Zhechev, Viktor, A
Boys Pole Vault Junior High
Potter County, 1, Eide, Tanner, 5-00.00
Boys Long Jump Junior High
Potter County, Luikens, Grant, 1, 16-09.50; Potter County, Logan, Cooper, 7, 13-08.50; Potter County, Sharp, Seth, 8, 12-11.75
Boys Shot Put Junior High
Potter County, Wieseler, Colt, 3, J36-09.50
Boys Discus Throw Junior High
Potter County, Wieseler, Colt, 2, 113-07
Boys – Junior High – Team Rankings
1 Sully Buttes, 169; 2 Potter County, 111; 3 Edmunds Central, 107; 4 Herreid/Selby Area, 81; 5 Eureka/Bowdle, 69; 6 McLaughlin, 16
Girls 100 Meter Dash Junior High
Potter County, Robbennolt, Katie, 4, 14.36; Potter County, Rausch, Katherine, 6, 14.57; Potter County, Cancola, Mia, 20, 16.95; Potter County, Jensen, Dakota, 21, x17.03
Girls 200 Meter Dash Junior High
Potter County, Hermann, Megan, 4, 31.58; Potter County, Robbennolt, Katie, 6, 32.33; Potter County, Zweber, Taelor, 10, J33.58; Potter County, Canchola, Aaliyah, 11, x34.22
Girls 400 Meter Dash Junior High
Potter County, Rausch, Katherine, 4, J1:15.68; Potter County, Jensen, Dakota, 12, 1:37.38
Girls 800 Meter Run Junior High
Potter County, Hageman, Kimberly, 2, 2:57.41; Potter County, Hoerner, Madison, 4, J3:07.57
Girls 1600 Meter Run Junior High
Potter County, Hageman, Kimberly, 2, 6:51.06; Potter County, Hoerner, Madison, 5, J7:33.62
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Junior High
Potter County, Kaup, Rylee, 2, 18.26; Potter County, Goebel, Grace, 4, 19.58; Potter County, Stuwe, Anna, 5, 20.20
Girls 200 Meter Hurdles Junior High
Potter County, Kaup, Rylee, 3, 35.92; Potter County, Goebel, Grace, 5, 36.99; Potter County, Stuwe, Anna, 6, 38.64
Girls 4×100 Meter Relay Junior High
A, Potter County, 1, 1:02.00, Goebel, Grace; Miller, Makenna; Rausch, Katherine; Simon, Tyler; B, Potter County, 4, x1:05.66, Kaup, Rylee; Zweber, Taelor; Stuwe, Anna; Canchola, Aaliyah
Girls 4×200 Meter Relay Junior High
A, Potter County, 2, 2:17.33, Rausch, Katherine; Stuwe, Anna; Jensen, Dakota; Hoerner, Madison; B, Potter County, 3, x2:17.71, Kaup, Rylee; Canchola, Aaliyah; Miller, Makenna; Simon, Tyler
Girls 4×400 Meter Relay Junior High
A, Potter County, 2, 5:13.57, Goebel, Grace; Rausch, Katherine; Hoerner, Madison; Hageman, Kimberly
Girls 800 Sprint Medley Junior High
A, Potter County, 2, 2:27.60, Simon, Tyler; Canchola, Aaliyah; Zweber, Taelor; Miller, Makenna
Girls Pole Vault Junior High
Potter County, Rausch, Katherine, 1, 6-03.00; Potter County, Simon, Tyler, 2, 5-09.00; Potter County, Zweber, Taelor, 3, 5-00.00; Potter County, Miller, Makenna, 5, x4-00.00
Girls Long Jump Junior High
Potter County, Lake, Kirstie, 4, 12-00.00
Girls Triple Jump Junior High
Potter County, Lake, Kirstie, 1, 30-03.75
Girls Shot Put Junior High
Potter County, Hermann, Megan, 4, J28-01.00; Potter County, Cancola, Mia, 9, J22-07.00
Girls Discus Throw Junior High
Potter County, Hermann, Megan, 3, J66-01; Potter County, Cancola, Mia, 8, J48-05
Girls – Junior High – Team Rankings
1 Sully Buttes, 202; 2 Potter County, 173; 3 Eureka/Bowdle, 69; 4 Edmunds Central, 29; 5 Herreid/Selby Area, 28; 6 Wakpala, 18; 7 McLaughlin, 13
