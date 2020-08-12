Tractor pullers compete at Sully County

Tractor pullers from Potter County headed south over the weekend to compete in the Sully County Fair Tractorpull on Aug. 9, using Bob’s sled. There were 35 pulls done, and the next event will be held in Miller on Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. Following are the results from the tractor pull in Onida.

2700lb Class:Rose Schatz 1953 Ford Golden Jubliee 44.8 1 3200lb Class: Rose Schatz 1953 Ford Golden Jubliee 63.4 1,Leonard Schatz 1952 Ford 8N (V8) 84.1 EX

3700lb Class: Joel Christiansen 1950 JD B 81.4 1

4500lb Class: Rudy Jacobs 1959 Oliver 770 116.6 1, Joel Christiansen 1950 JD B 115.1 2, Leonard Schatz 1952 Massey Harris 44 112.4 3, Bob Potts IHC Sup M (V8 Chevy Engine) 1952 152.4 EX

5500lb Class: Joel Christiansen 1950 JD B 156.6 1, Bob Potts 1952 IHC 460 151.8 2, Rudy Jacobs 1959 Oliver 880 151.1 3, Leonard Schatz 1952 Massey Harris 44 139.5 4

6500lb Class: Larry Isaak 1953 IHC Sup M 186.3 1, Rudy Jacobs 1959 Oliver 880 173.8 2, Harlan Smith 1957 JD 620 165.6 3, Bob Potts 1952 IHC 460 155.2 4

7500lb Class: Ron Dahlquist 1956 MM UB 179.4 1, Bob Potts 1959 IHC 560 172.5 2, Leonard Schatz 1959 IHC 560 171.8 3 8500lb Class: Ron Dahlquist 1956 MM UB 187.6 1, Bob Potts 1959 IHC 560 178.7 2, Rudy Jacobs 1959 Case 900 178.7 3, Leonard Schatz 1959 IHC 560 175.9 4, Tie was cleared by a toss of the coin. Bob won

10,000lb Class: Ron Dahlquist 1956 MM UB 182.8 1, Rudy Jacobs 1959 Case 900 180.0/191.82, Harlan Smith 1959 JD 730 180.0/188.3 3, Tie was cleared by a pulloff. Rudy won.

On Aug. 8, the Brown County Old Time Tractor Pullers Association (BCOTTPA) which is the organization the pullers from Potter County compete with, headed to Britton to participate in an event there.