Transfer from contingency approved

RESOLUTION #2020-12-30

CONTINGENCY TRANSFER

Motion by VanBockel, seconded by Roseland, to approve Resolution #2020-12-30. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

WHEREAS, insufficient appropriation was made in the 2020 adopted budget for the following departments to discharge just obligations of said appropriations; and

WHEREAS, SDCL 9-21-6.1 provides that transfers be made by resolution of the board from the contingency appropriations established pursuant to SDCL 9-21-6.1 to other appropriations;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the appropriation be transferred from the contingency budget to the following department budgets:

101-42180-42200

Animal Control

Professional Svs. $350.00

101-41150-42900

Eco. Dev. – Other $1,500.00

101-46500-42900

LT Debt – Sewer

Principal $5,850.00

604-47000-44200

LT Debt – Sewer

Interest $200.00

101-49900-42900

Liquor – Other $25.00

TOTAL $ 7,925.00

ATTEST:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

WITNESS:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

-011421