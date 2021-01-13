Transfer from contingency approved

RESOLUTION #2020-12-30
CONTINGENCY TRANSFER
Motion by VanBockel, seconded by Roseland, to approve Resolution #2020-12-30. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.
RESOLUTION #2020-12-30
TRANSFER FROM
CONTINGENCY FUND
WHEREAS, insufficient appropriation was made in the 2020 adopted budget for the following departments to discharge just obligations of said appropriations; and
WHEREAS, SDCL 9-21-6.1 provides that transfers be made by resolution of the board from the contingency appropriations established pursuant to SDCL 9-21-6.1 to other appropriations;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the appropriation be transferred from the contingency budget to the following department budgets:
101-42180-42200
Animal Control
Professional Svs. $350.00
101-41150-42900
Eco. Dev. – Other $1,500.00
101-46500-42900
LT Debt – Sewer
Principal $5,850.00
604-47000-44200
LT Debt – Sewer
Interest $200.00
101-49900-42900
Liquor – Other $25.00
TOTAL $ 7,925.00
ATTEST:
Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer
WITNESS:
Bill Wuttke, Mayor
Published once at the total approximate cost of $20.97.
-011421
Leave a Reply