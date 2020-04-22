Travis Karst

Travis J. Karst, 39 of Hoven died April 19, 2020 at Avera Gettysburg Hospital.

Due to COVID-19, travel and other restrictions at this time, a private funeral Mass with immediate family will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Hoven with Fr. Darin Schmidt presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Travis’ arrangements. A more detailed obituary will be published in next week’s edition of the News.

Hugs from Home messages can be sent to info@familyfuneralhome.net. The message will be attached to a white balloon to represent your presence at his service. Please email messages by 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.

Those who would like to pay their respects to the family of Travis “Trapper” Karst are invited to line main street Hoven at approximately 12 p.m., Friday as they process down main street following his funeral as they head to the cemetery.

A recording of the service will be available on the funeral home website Saturday morning, April 25.