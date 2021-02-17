Trojans come to town to wrestle Battlers Feb. 11

In a wrestling and basketball double header, the Faulkton Area Trojans came to Gettysburg to take on the Potter County Battlers. The Trojan wrestlers came out on top, finishing with a team score of 45, over the 21 team points for the Battlers. Following are the individual results for the home team. The wrestlers head to Groton on Saturday for the Region 1B tounament.

106 Ethan Amick (Potter County) over Mason Kaiser (Faulkton Area) (MD 13-0)

113 Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

120 Ivan Stuwe (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

126 Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) over Lincoln Dikoff (Faulkton Area) (TF 16-1 4:58)

132 Parker Geditz (Faulkton Area) over Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) (Dec 6-0)

138 Garrett Cramer (Faulkton Area) over Unknown (For.)

145 Drake Mueller (Faulkton Area) over Unknown (For.)

152 Leighton Weber (Faulkton Area) over Carter Luikens (Potter County) (Fall 0:58)

182 Tristen Baloun (Faulkton Area) over Sage Hermann (Potter County) (Fall 0:40)

220 Teigen Hadrick (Faulkton Area) over Ashton Larson (Potter County) (Fall 2:33)

106 Extra: Lane Stuwe (Potter County) over Kamryn Rhodes (Faulkton Area) (Fall 3:56)

106 Extra: Sean Roseland (Faulkton Area) over Lane Stuwe (Potter County) (Fall 1:44)

106 Extra: Mason Kaiser (Faulkton Area) over Jake Goebel (Potter County) (Inj. [time])

120 Extra: Cole Noon (Faulkton Area) over Ayden Forgey (Potter County) (Fall 1:17)

182 Extra: Foster Bode (Faulkton Area) over Sage Hermann (Potter County) (Fall 5:41)

285 Extra: Parker Bode (Faulkton Area) over Ashton Larson (Potter County) (Fall 1:11)