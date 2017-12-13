Trooper Smith based in Gettysburg with SDHP

When you cover as many miles as SD Highway Patrol Trooper Jared Smith does in a day, living 60 miles from his hometown seems like he’s just down the road.

Trooper Smith, who was raised in Pierre but is now based in Gettysburg, covers a considerable amount of territory, including everything north of Gettysburg to Aberdeen.

He graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 2012 and attended both SDSU and USD. He also worked with the Law Enforcement academy for four years out of high school. He has served with the South Dakota Highway Patrol for a year.

His reason for becoming a trooper with the SD Highway Patrol was simple. “It was something I knew I would enjoy doing every day,” he said, and being able to help people makes it all worthwhile.

When he gets time away from his work, Trooper Smith said he likes to work out, hunt, be outdoors, and spend time with family who include his parents, David and Paula and sister, Jessica.

-Molly McRoberts