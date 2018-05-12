Trujillo earns top honors from SDNA contest

A GHS senior and member of the high school journalism staff took top honors with her political cartoon during the South Dakota Newspaper Association contest last week.

Jerra Trujillo brought home first place for Best Original Editorial Cartoon in the state. The competition included all weekly and daily newspapers in South Dakota. The judges, who represented the newspaper association from the state of Maine, commented, “The best editorial cartoons make readers think, and this one certainly does. Well done.”

Trujillo’s cartoon was featured in the Battler Buzz section of the Potter County News during the Veterans Day edition. It showed U.S. Military Veterans saluting the American flag next to a scroll listing the five freedoms granted in the First Amendment with the caption, “They took a stand so others can take a knee.”

Journalism adviser and PCN editor Molly McRoberts said her student has a knack for creating a vision. “While the class was brainstorming ideas for that issue, Jerra turned those ideas into art. Her unique talent is something we get to see every day in class, but it was a real thrill for me to be able to share it through the SDNA. She was up against some seasoned editorial cartoonists from some big daily and weekly papers across the state, and to bring home first place on her first time in the competition is a true accomplishment and testament to her talent. I’m really proud of her work and so glad that it was part of our local paper.”

“I was surprised and ecstatic that my work was able to win,” said Trujillo. “I’m thankful that I had that opportunity.”

Trujillo will graduate from Gettysburg on May 19, and plans to attend Metropolitan State University of Denver, with the goal of going to art school in Denver or New Mexico. Her art is done in a variety of mediums from pencil sketches and acrylic paints to tattoos and graffiti art. Her parents are Aspen Trujillo and Jarred Thomas of Gettysburg.

The PCNews was also recognized among newspapers with a circulation of 1,150 for advertising designed by Lacey Johnson, who earned Best 2×4 and Best Use of Local Photography, along with third place for use of color and ad series idea. Harry McRoberts brought home first place for Best Spot News Photo for capturing a shot of the ping pong ball drop at Crazy Day, and second place went to Molly McRoberts for a feature story about a WWII veteran who fought in the D-Day invasion.