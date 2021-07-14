Feb. 14, 1941 - Feb. 6, 2021

Tucker Wagner, 79, of Scotland, SD and formerly of Gettysburg, died Feb. 6, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center of Scotland. His graveside service will be at 1 p.m., July 15 at the Gettysburg Cemetery.

Tucker Leonard Wagner was born Feb. 14, 1941 to William and Mary (Wilcox) Wagner.

He grew up in Gettysburg and graduated from Gettysburg High School. With encouragement of his foster parents, Carl and Virginia Schieflbien, Tucker moved to New York City where he earned a degree from the New York School of Design. After retiring from a career in theater design, Tucker moved back to Gettysburg and later to Yankton.

Tucker is preceded in death by his parents; foster parents; brother, Raymond Wagner; and sisters, Delorese Vernon and Darlene Blumler.

He is survived by his brother, Maynard Wagner of Ft. Pierre.

Goglin Funeral Homes of Yankton is in charge of arrangements.