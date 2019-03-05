Tuesday morning fire destroys business

A Gettysburg business was destroyed Tuesday morning when fire ripped through R&K Mechanical on the west side of town.

Clouds of smoke blew across the community as firefighters from Gettysburg and Hoven were called to the scene around 3:15 on the morning of March 5, along with the Gettysburg EMTs, to a blaze that consumed the building located on US 212. Bitter cold temperatures along with a stiff northwest wind made conditions brutal.

The building appeared to be a total loss. As of this report, no cause for the fire has been determined. Watch the News for more as the story unfolds.