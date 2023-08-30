Turning heads at harvest

Harvest looked a little different on the Simon farm near Lebanon last week. This unusual equipment turned heads while it brought in the wheat crop, cutting a 50 foot span across the field at each turn. The NEXAT Harvester, or Next Generation Agriculture Technology, is a piece of equipment developed in Germany and is a prototype working in the U.S. designed with sustainability in mind to streamline farming. The large, multi-functional machine combines tasks from harvesting, to spraying, to planting, with a goal to be a complete crop production system in a single piece of equipment. See page 3 for more about the NEXAT.