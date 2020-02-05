‘Two’ much fun

It was a tale of twos on Sunday afternoon, when these two girls appeared to be having too much fun on 2-2-2020. Third grader Brynlie Ahlemeier (Jamie Ahlemeier and Kevin Ahlemeier) and first grader Jayla Osier (Deb and Kelly) laughed as they kicked up snow and slid down the big hill to enjoy the sunny Sunday afternoon in Gettysburg. Even though the sun was shining with temperatures in the mid 40s with some water running in the streets, there was little threat of it melting away the piles of winter fun. These happy youngsters agreed that it’s hard to stay away from school on the weekend when it boasts one of the best sledding hills in town!