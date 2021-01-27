Two positions open on school board

NOTICE OF VACANCY
ON SCHOOL BOARD
GETTYSBURG SCHOOL
DISTRICT 53-1
The following school board positions will become vacant due to the expiration of the present terms of office of the following school board members:
Brian Robbennolt
3 year term
Daryn Zeigler
3 year term
Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 29, 2021 and petitions may be filed in the office of the business manager located at Gettysburg School, 100 E King Ave, Gettysburg SD between the hours of 8AM and 4:30 PM CST not later than February 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST or mailed by registered mail not later than February 26, 2021 at 5PM CST.
Barbara Everson, Business Manager
