Tyler scores 1,000th point

The Potter County Lady Battler basketball team helped

GHS senior Tyler Simon

(Sally and Darrin) celebrate on Monday, Jan. 23 when she was recognized for her 1000th point scored during varsity play. Simon, who started playing varsity in eighth grade, hit the milestone during the game against Mobridge/Pollock at the Gettysburg gym in front of the hometown crowd.

Pictured from left are Coach

Tricia Heien, Rayel Persoon,

Dannika Kaup, Ashlee Kaup,

Peyton Stevens, Piper Ruffing, Emma Schlachter, Rylee Kaup, Jadyn Ahlemeier, Tyler

Simon, Asst. Coach Kelli Nagel, Kayden Cronin, Olivia

Mikkelsen, and Zoe Meinke. Watch for a full report in next week’s PCNews.