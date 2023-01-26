Unicycles and puppies and elves, oh my!

These Windchiller walkers, disguised as silly elves, waved as they walked through the 5K in Tolstoy on Saturday morning. The event had an almost carnival look to it between the brightly clad participants, the acrobat balancing on a unicycle on the snowy road, and several happily wagging tails on dogs, all coming together to enjoy a lovely winter morning while helping to make life better for military veterans. The nearly $10,000 raised for the Labs For Liberty program will help veterans to be gifted with service dogs. See inside for more from the event.