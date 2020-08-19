Unlocking a new school year

Middle school students at the Gettysburg School registered for classes and got their locker assignments in preparation for the first day of school on Thursday. Sixth grader Boston Brown (Reece and Joey) worked on his locker combination before filling it with his school supplies. Students wore masks as they came to school to register for classes, and masks will be worn when students and staff are not able to social distance. The learning curve during the coronavirus pandemic is getting underway for schools across the country.

PHOTO BY MRS. CAYLEE SORUMN