Unofficial Election Results

The June 2 election in Gettysburg brought a new member to the city council, but kept the incumbent seated on the county commission. Statewide, only 24.5 percent of the registered voters came out for the primary election, but in Potter County, just over 40 percent of the 1,683 registered voters cast ballots between polls in Gettysburg and Hoven, with 679 total. The election was focused on the Republican primary, although votes were also cast for the presidential candidates in the Democratic party. The city election was non-political.

In Ward 2 of Gettysburg, 123 of the 309 voters selected a new alderman to represent them.

Following are the unofficial results from the election.

Gettysburg City Council – Ward 2

Eric Ellwanger – 52

Dawn Nagel – 48

Lyle Wickersham – 23

Potter County Commissioner – District 5

Pat Everson – 70

Karen Doerr – 58

State Representative – District 23

Kevin Watts — 51

Spencer Gosch — 346

Charlie Hoffman — 304

James D. Wangness – 104

State Senator – District 23

Bryan Breitling – 206

Larry Nielson – 229

US Representative

Liz Marty May – 101

Dusty Johnson – 372

US Senator

Mike Rounds – 387

Scyller Borglum – 89

President – Democratic primary

Bernie Sanders – 15

Joseph Biden – 54

The overall results were the same across South Dakota for the statewide representation.