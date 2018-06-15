Unofficial Potter County primary election results

There were 834 of the 1,734 registered voters in Potter County who came to the polls on Tuesday, June 5 for the primary election. The 48% voter turnout was a much higher percentage than the overall statewide percentage, which was closer to 26%. There were 178 votes from Hoven, 561 from Gettysburg, with 95 absentee ballots cast in the election.
Following are the unofficial results from the election.
Republican Primary
Register of Deeds
Elaine Storkson 501
Sheila Schatz 273
District 1
County Commissioner
Bill Frost 106
Cody Nauman 44
SD Governor
Marty Jackley 318
Kristi Noem 445
US Representative
Neal Tapio 146
Shantel Krebs 202
Dusty Johnson 392
All Voters
Constitutional
Amendment Y
Yes 463
No 320
Leave a Reply