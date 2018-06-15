Unofficial Potter County primary election results

There were 834 of the 1,734 registered voters in Potter County who came to the polls on Tuesday, June 5 for the primary election. The 48% voter turnout was a much higher percentage than the overall statewide percentage, which was closer to 26%. There were 178 votes from Hoven, 561 from Gettysburg, with 95 absentee ballots cast in the election.

Following are the unofficial results from the election.

Republican Primary

Register of Deeds

Elaine Storkson 501

Sheila Schatz 273

District 1

County Commissioner

Bill Frost 106

Cody Nauman 44

SD Governor

Marty Jackley 318

Kristi Noem 445

US Representative

Neal Tapio 146

Shantel Krebs 202

Dusty Johnson 392

All Voters

Constitutional

Amendment Y

Yes 463

No 320