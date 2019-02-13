V is for Violin…

Third grader and kindergarten class alumna Eve Goebel (Andrea and Jeff) visited her old classroom last week to play her violin for the students. The class is learning about the letter V and read a story about a girl learning to play the violin, and Eve was happy to demonstrate the instrument first hand. She told the students she has been learning the violin since she was their age and practices almost every day, and the students immediately recognized the song when she played “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.” Although the second song she played was unfamiliar to them, they told her it sounded just like a grown up played it! Kindergarten students are (back, l to r) Thomas Williams (Julie and Nathanael), Aden Harer (Darrick and Carrie), Leah Larson (Michael and Sarah). Next row: Carson Kilian (Kevin and Teresa), Gavin Rausch (Cari and AJ), Emily Oaks (Heather and Marty), and Jayla Osier (Deb and Kelly). Next row: Cashton Rausch (Erika and Chad), Rayson Sheehan (Kim and Scott), Ariel Lemler (Amanda and Ryder), Cooper Nelson (Tami and Erik), Kea Cronin (Deb and Justin). Front row: Kyley Saltsman (Brad and Christy), Daniel Lake (Margot and Ryan), Dean Quiett (Lisa and Scott), Jessica Nadgwick (Cheryl and Tom), Rowan Brown (Joey and Reece), Eva Johnson (Lacey and Kenny), and Aliya Lower (Megan Lower/Dustin Lower). The kindergarten teacher is Mrs. Crissy Bieber.