Vehicle stolen from residence

A 2002 Buick LaSabre, stolen from a residence in Gettysburg, was located in Colorado after a brief investigation by the local police department.

According to Chief of Police David Mogard, the vehicle was stolen sometime between Friday and Saturday, and was reported to authorities the morning of Monday, April 2. Chief Mogard said that an investigation led authorities to the vehicle in Loveland, Colorado. Two suspects were detained in connection with the theft, and one remains in custody. No additional information was available, and charges are pending further investigation.

-Molly McRoberts