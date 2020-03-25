Vehicle totaled in Monday morning accident

An accident Monday morning on the highway west of Gettysburg is under investigation by the Potter County Sheriff.

According to Sheriff Curt Hamburger, a 2015 Chrysler 200, driven by Peyton Drew, age 19 of Gettysburg, was southbound on US 83 near the US 212 junction. The accident occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m. on March 23, when it was reported that a deer crossed the driver’s path, causing him to miss stopping at the stop sign. Sheriff Hamburger reported that the car struck the stop sign and continued across US 212 into the south ditch and into the pasture. The vehicle rolled several times.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and airbags were deployed. Drew was the only occupant in the vehicle. The sheriff said that speed does not appear to be a factor, and the ambulance was not dispatched. Charges are pending and the accident is under investigation by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.