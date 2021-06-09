Vendors switched for business at Lebanon bar

Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town Board Meeting

May 3, 2021

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President Ron Simon at 8 p.m. Board members present were Lembke, McRoberts, Simon, Tennant, and Trudo. Also present were Hazel McRoberts, Steve Smith, and Janice Oaks.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the April 5th, 2021 meeting was gone over. By a motion of Tennant/2nd Lembke, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of April and current bills for the month of May were presented. By a motion of Tennant/2nd by Trudo, bills were approved as followed. Motion passed.

Bills payable liquor account: Bar Wages (April) 3418.22, Lebanon Bar – Petty Cash 149.86, Kreuger’s Food Fair 100.97, Dakota Tom’s 218.92, Coca Cola 167.93, Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 721.69, Northwest Beverage Inc. 1016.85, Jerome Beverage Inc. 138.80, Venture Communications 171.64, MDU 209.87, Marty’s Repair – Cleaning Ice Machine 163.86, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 24.78, Reuer Sanitation 72.00,

Bills payable general account: Lamb Motors – Mower 4400.00, Finance Officer Wages (April) 375.57, Venture Communications 43.77, MDU 788.37, Reuer Sanitation 72.00, Marty’s Repair Service LLC – Redo Floors at Bar 3072.30, Dakota Farm & Ranch Supply – Misc. for Bar repairs 24.98.

Bills payable sewer account: MDU – Sewer Lift 200.99

Bar Business: Janice Oaks reported on the business for the month of April. Vendors have all been switched over. All machines are set up and operational except the pool table. It should be coming sometime this week. Monthly Round Up Supper will be held on Friday evening at 7:30pm on May 28th. The town would like to also thank the Gettysburg Fire Dept forthe AED they gifted and dropped off. By a motion of Tennant/2nd by Trudo, the town gladly accepts it and it will be located at the Municipal Bar. Motion passed.

New Business: The city wide Annual Clean Up has again been slated for the months of May and June. Please put any branches and burnable material by your roadside and maintenance will pick up and dispose of.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Tennant/2nd by Lembke, meeting was adjourned at 9:13 p.m. Motion passed.

Next monthly meeting will be held on June 7, 2021 at 8 p.m.

