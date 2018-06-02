Venture Communications director election on Thursday, June 7

Voters in the Venture Communications Cooperative District #4 will go to the polls on Thursday, June 7, to select representation on the board for the District Director in the Gettysburg and Lebanon exchanges. One director will be elected for a three-year term. The candidates are incumbent John Langer and challenger Bill Wuttke, both of Gettysburg.

Voting will take place at the Medicine Rock Senior Center in Gettysburg and at the Lebanon American Legion Post in Lebanon from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 7.