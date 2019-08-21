Venture Coop meeting

Venture Communications Cooperative, a Highmore based communications company that covers the Gettysburg area, will hold its 62nd annual meeting of the membership on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Hyde County Memorial Auditorium in Highmore, SD. A complimentary meal will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m. Entertainment will be provided by the Company Cowboys. The meeting will follow at 1 p.m.

Items on the agenda for the business meeting include comments from the board president and the general manager of the cooperative. Door prizes will be handed out during registration and prize drawings including the grand prize drawing for a 65 inch smart TV will be held after the business meeting. Venture Communications Cooperative members are encouraged to attend.

Venture Communications provides telecommunications services, high definition digital TV services, Gigabit WiFi Internet services and wireless cellular service in Central and Northeast South Dakota, including the Potter County area.