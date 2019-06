Verna D. Knott, 91, of Lebanon, died Nov. 23, 2018 at the Avera Oahe Manor in Gettysburg.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Lebanon Hall, with burial in the Lebanon Cemetery.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Verna’s arrangements. www.familyfuneralhome.net