Verna Raba, 98, Selby, SD and most recently of Spearfish, SD, died Feb. 21, 2018 at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Spearfish. Mass of Christian Burial was held March 1 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Selby, led by Father Thomas Clement, Celebrant and Deacon Marcus Raba. Interment followed at Selby Memorial Gardens.

Verna Martha Horvath, daughter of Viktoria (Kovach) and Mike Horvath, was born Sept. 7, 1919 at Bowdle. She attended Java, SD High School. In 1939 she moved to Illinois. She married Mark Raba at Harvey, Ill. on Feb. 26, 1949. They settled near Selby where they farmed.

In 2000 they moved into the Hillcrest Apartments and in 2013 Verna moved Spearfish.

Verna is survived by sons-Marcus (Pamela) Raba of Power, Montana and Kenneth Raba of Wimberley, TX; daughters Veronica (Charles) Wager of Gettysburg, SD, Margaret Crofutt of Spearfish, Gloria (Paul) Klokstad of Westhope, ND, and Irene (Craig) Mickelson of Aberdeen, SD; 26 grandchildren, 48 great- grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and five siblings.

Verna’s family prefers memorials to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, PO Box 231, Selby, SD 57472.

Lien Funeral Home of Bowdle is in charge of arrangements.