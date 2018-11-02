Veronica “Ronnie” Behmen, age 94 of Hopkins, MN, died Oct. 6, 2018. Her funeral Mass was Oct. 19 at St. Gabriel the Archangel in Hopkins.

Veronica graduated from Wadena High School and Fargo Business College, and worked in Fargo, Minneapolis, Hopkins, and in WWII war plants in California.

She was united in marriage with Warren on May 8, 1948 in Wadena, MN. They made their hoe in Minneapolis, Anoka, Hopkins, MN, and Gettysburg, SD

She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Mary Ann and son-in-law Bryan Hause, her parents, and seven siblings.

She is survived by daughters Penny Grev (Doug), Debbie Carter (David), Geri Hause of Gettysburg, Therese Bulen (Jeff), four siblings, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.