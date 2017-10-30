Veteran honored…

Quilts of Valor presented a quilt to Korean War veteran Karl Nagel on Saturday, Oct. 21 at a family gathering at the senior center in Gettysburg. Pfc. Nagel was injured during the retreat from the Manchurian border to Hamhung, and his story of survival is told in a letter home that was published in the Dec. 28, 1950 edition of the PCNews. The quilt was made by Jean Schmidtgall of the Prairie Quilters. Quilts of

Valor is a charity founded in 2003 as the civilian equivalent to a Purple Heart, with the specification that these quilts be ceremoniously awarded to soldiers who had been touched by war.