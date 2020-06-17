Veterans attend Flag Day event

Strong South Dakota winds put flags and their poles to the test. After winds tipped the flag pole at West Whitlock State Recreation Area earlier this year, park manager Ryan Persoon and his staff went to work to put together a heavy duty pole that could withstand the winds and proudly fly three flags representing the United States, South Dakota, and Military Veterans with the POW/MIA flag.

A ceremony held the morning of Flag Day, June 14, around 20 veterans from the local resort participated in the event which was led by veteran Larry Price of Redfield, with the SD American Legion. The flags were saluted and passed through the hands of the veterans, and then raised on the pole by Potter County Sheriff Curt Hamburger, who serves with the SD National Guard, and Dave Stroup, American Legion #135 Commander who served with the U.S. Marine Corps and is on staff at the state park. Rayel Persoon, daughter of Ryan and Kellee Persoon, and Peyton Stevens, daughter of Shane and Tracy Stevens, read a poem about the flag.

Around 75 people attended the ceremony.