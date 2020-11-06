Veterans Day Program cancelled

Coronavirus forces cancellation of annual community program

As the positive cases of the coronavirus are diagnosed throughout the community, the members of local veteran service organizations made the decision to cancel the annual Veterans Day Program on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The program was originally scheduled to be held at the school, where it has included the students for the past several years, but with the amount of cases increasing in the community, it was determined that it was not a good time to introduce a large crowd to possible exposure to either students or other members of the public. With increased numbers of both students and community members, including some who work with the program’s organization, it was decided to cancel the event.

The Avenue of Flags will still be raised on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 11 by members of the American Legion and VFW and community volunteers. The American Flags fly along the lawn of the courthouse, and are flags that draped the caskets of military veterans.

The Quilts of Valor scheduled to be presented at the program will be given at a later date.

The local VFW will host the Decorated Veterans Hunt, which hosts Purple Heart recipients from around the country to hunt pheasants in Potter County. They will arrive in town on Friday, Nov. 6, and hunt on the days following through Veterans Day. See page 3 for more on the hunt.

Medical care providers ask that the community continue to take precautions to stay healthy and curb the spread of the virus, and encourages wearing masks in public.