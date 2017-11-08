Veterans Day program Friday

On Friday, Nov. 10, the annual Veterans Day program will be held at the Gettysburg School Gymnasium beginning at 9:45 a.m. The program is sponsored by the Gettysburg VFW Post 8530 and the American Legion Post 135. The program will be followed by a potluck at the American Legion at 11:30 a.m. The program is being held at the school so the students may attend. The Avenue of Flags will be raised at the courthouse on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.

The school band will perform, and GHS students will be reading selections.

The key note speaker will be the VFW National Senior Vice Commander. Honored guests will be members of the Disabled American Veterans who are part of the national pheasant hunt taking place in Potter County this week.

Veterans from the community will also be honored with presentations of Quilts of Valor. Made by area quilters, the Quilts of Valor are presented to military personnel who have been touched by war.

Speaker

Vincent “B.J.” Lawrence was elected Senior Vice Commander-in-Chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars on July 26 at the 118th VFW National Convention in New Orleans, La.

Lawrence served with the United States Army from 1983 to 1986, earning his VFW eligibility by serving in Korea, where he earned the Korean Defense Service Medal.

Upon joining VFW Post 7686 in Alamogordo, N.M. in 2000, he immediately began to dedicate his efforts toward moving the organization forward into the new millennium and beyond. He has proven to be a highly effective and dynamic leader, serving in a myriad of critical leadership positions, to include being elected to command his Post, District and the VFW Department of New Mexico, as well as serving on the National Appeals Committee, and as Vice Chairman of the National Legislative Committee. He was also elected to the VFW National Council of Administration in 2009.

During the 2010 VFW National Convention, he joined the ranks of a select few when he was recognized for his distinctive membership recruiting achievements on the Post, District and Department levels by earning the coveted designation of “VFW Triple Crown Winner.”

He attended the New Mexico State Law Enforcement Academy, New Mexico Firefighters Academy, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration Narcotics Enforcement School. He served his community as a police officer for several years, including time as an undercover agent. Prior to his retirement in 2015, he was a private investigator and owner of Lawrence Investigations.

In 2008 he became a Legacy Gold Life member. He is also a life member of the VFW National Home for Children and the Military Order of the Cootie.

Lawrence and his wife, Mary, reside in Alamogordo, N.M.