Vickie Schilling, 72, Hoven, died Feb. 20, 2020 at the Avera Gettysburg Hospital concluding a battle with cancer.

Vickie Lynn Fox, daughter of Irene (Trulson) and Stuart Lynn Fox, was born Feb. 8, 1948 at Seattle, WA. She attended Evergreen High School in King County near Seattle and later earned her GED. She was employed at the Boeing Company in Seattle as a composite manager until 1993. Since 2004, she lived in Hoven.

Vickie is survived by her daughters Lisa Lynn (Michael) Mastandrea of Graham, WA and Tricia Michelle Edling of Puyallup, WA; son Eric Gunnar Lars Endling of Graham, WA; special friend, Keith Kaup, of Hoven; brothers Richard Fox of Maple Valley, WA and Orville (Joann) McClennan of Puyallup; sisters Jacqueline Fox of Auburn, WA, Carol (Frank) Zweber of Hoven, and Waunita Ward of Meeker, OK; seven grandchildren and three great-grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother, Larry Fox.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 26 at Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle, led by Father Darin Schmidt. Interment follows at St. Anthony’s Church Cemetery, Hoven.

Services are in care of Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle.