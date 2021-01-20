May 7, 1948 - Jan. 13, 2021

Vincent J. Beaner, 72, of Hoven, died unexpectedly on Jan. 13, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services were held Jan. 18 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg, with Fr. Jerry Kopel presiding with burial at the Morningside Cemetery, Ree Heights, SD.

Vincent Jerome Beaner was born May 7, 1948 in Miller, SD, to William and Lucille (Coss) Beaner. He attended school in Miller, SD.

On Aug. 23, 1969, Vince married Marcia Harvey at Stephan, SD. He worked at C & B Operations of Gettysburg for 26 years.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia of Hoven; daughters Lisa (Marlin) Wendland of Copley, OH; Kelly (Tim) Knodel of Eagle, CO; five grandchildren; sister Mary Bechen of Mitchell; brothers John (Anita) Beaner, Mike (Rita) Beaner, and Pat (Linda) Beaner, all of Miller.

Vince was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Dixie Zoelle; brothers William “Bill” Beaner and Joseph Beaner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Morningside Cemetery, PO Box 42, Ree Heights, SD 57371 or the Dixie Zoelle Scholarship, PO Box 293, Hoven, SD 57450.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg is in charge of arrangements.