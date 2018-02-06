Viola Nold, 98, of San Antonia TX and formerly of Gettysburg, SD, died Feb. 4, 2018 at Regent Care Center Oakwell Farms. Graveside services were held on Feb. 7 at Mission Park North, San Antonio, TX.

Viola was born Dec. 7, 1919 in Avon, SD to Ralph (Cleve) and Emma (Shelly) Cooper. The family settled in Lebanon, SD.

On Jan. 5, 1940, Viola married Orian Nold in Rock Rapids, IA. They lived on the Nold family farm until 1949 when they moved to Gettysburg. In 1987 they moved to San Antonio.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Hottman John Deere Implement for 17 years.

Viola is survived by her daughter, Lyn Nold of Adkins, TX; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters Gladys Frazier of Cartersville, GA and Dorathy Tobin of Gettysburg, SD.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Judi; grandson, Kelly; three sisters and three brothers.