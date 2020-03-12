Visitor restrictions at Avera Gettysburg medical facilities

There are visitor restrictions in place at Avera Gettysburg Hospital, Oahe Manor, and Oahe Villa apartments

At this time, Avera is not recommending visitors at Avera Oahe Manor and Avera Oahe Villa Independent Living as those individuals in long-term care are at high-risk of COVID-19. Consult with your local facility for patients who are in hospice or end-of-life care.

Starting today, March 12, Avera Gettysburg Hospital and Avera Medical Group Gettysburg will allow only one visitor at a time per patient, and that visitor cannot have been exposed to COVID-19, have influenza, or flu-like symptoms, which are similar to COVID-19 symptoms.

Typical symptoms of COVID-19 are fever of over 100 degrees, cough and shortness of breath. Anyone who is experiencing difficulty breathing or an extremely high temperature should call1-877-AT-AVERA.

Here’s how you can protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

If you are sick, limit close contact with others as much as possible.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avera also encourages social distancing by avoiding crowds and limiting physical contact, i.e., shaking hands or hugging.

For additional information on COVID-19, please go to www.avera.org/COVID-19