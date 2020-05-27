Visitors allowed at hospital

Last Friday, Avera began allowing one visitor per patient per day in the hospital, emergency department, and clinic during regular visitor hours at Gettysburg.

In a release from Avera, it reported that patients and visitors must wear masks within the Avera Gettysburg facility, and will be screened for temperature and symptoms of COVID-19 before entering the building. While they are urged to wear a cloth face mask to the facility, masks will be provided for those who don’t have one.

Patients and visitors are still asked to observe social distancing of at least six feet between people whenever possible, with specific examples given for registration areas and in waiting rooms. It may be necessary for care providers to be closer than six feet in order to conduct examinations.

Some Avera facilities may have different rules or implement changes at different times so please check with your local facility. Other visitor restrictions are in place for patients diagnosed with COVID-19; please check with your facility.

Appreciation was expressed to the patients and families for their cooperation and patience during the time needed to restrict all visitors. “We know this was difficult for everyone, but it was necessary in order to protect patients and staff while preserving valuable protective equipment,” said Kevin Post, DO, Chief Medical Officer for Avera Medical Group.

Adequate supply of protective equipment, including masks, is now available so that Avera can begin allowing more visitors. Visitors are still being restricted at long-term care centers including the Avera Oahe Manor to protect this very vulnerable population.

Avera stressed that the health and safety of patients and employees continues to be their highest priority, and recognize that visitation is very important in the healing and recovery process. Because COVID-19 is still present in the population, Avera is continuing to take additional measures toward ensuring the safety of their facilities.

Customers, patients, and visitors will see extra measures of safety including industrial-grade cleaning practices in all facilities, spacing stickers on the floors at registration areas, distance between waiting room chairs, streamlined processes at registration to result in shorter visits to the facility, face masks worn by staff and other protective equipment as needed, and hand sanitizer available in waiting rooms.

Long-term care centers will remain closed to visitors at this time.

To learn more about what services are now available at your nearest Avera location, call the clinic at 765-2273 (CARE) or hospital at 765-2480. General information about Avera services is available at Avera.org.