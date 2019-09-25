Volleyball team gave impressive show over Pirates

The only bad thing about Tuesday night’s game was the Battlers lost.

They squared off against Highmore/Harrold on Sept. 17 in the Gettysburg High School gym and the Pirates won in FIVE hard fought sets that were truly exciting and fun to watch: 16 to 25, 25 to 21, 22 to 25, 25 to 19, and 15 to 12.

Even though this was the third straight loss for the Battlers it is a game they will remember. As any ex-jock can tell you, it is not the wins that haunt you but the losses that slip through your hands as the game is winding down.

Coach Jamie Cronin put it best saying, “When we’re on – we’re on, but the opposite is also true.” The telling chink in the Battlers’ armor might have been errors because for the most part the Battlers had better stats than the Pirates – barely. The Battlers had six aces out of 103 serves whereas the Pirates had no aces out of 94 attempts. So, for five sets these two teams of basically equal skills and depth went at it and unfortunately, the hometown girls are the ones who left the court with heartache and a tear.

Coach Cronin obviously appreciated the hustle and effort her squad gave because she also stated, “I was very impressed with our floor defense at times and the balls we were able to pick up and return. Makaivry (Schatz) and KiTu (LeBeau) were successful hitters as well as providing many digs and served very well. Unfortunately, we sent many balls back as free balls which is too easy for the other team to attack back.” She was not wrong in saying the girls gave it their all either because besides Schatz and LeBeau earning floor burns, Autumn Pitlick, Cassidy Geobel, Haylie Ahlemeier, and Kirstie Lake all recorded double digit digs. Even the front row personnel like Jenna Robbennolt, Rachel Goebel, and Dakota Goebel fought for balls to stay off the floor to give themselves a chance to pull the game out. Even though many of the girls needed Neosporin for their newly acquired floor rashes following the match, the dig of the night belonged to Haylie Ahlemeier. With the score 9 to 9 in the third set and as the Pirates’ outside hitter, Haley Husted, went up high and rocketed the ball back over the net, it was Haylie Ahlemeier who sacrificed her body by completing a “pancake dig.” This defensive maneuver is a like the triple axel of ice-skating, because Ahlemeier dove, laid out, and while sliding flat on her stomach with her right arm fully extended bumped the ball off the back of her hand to put it back into the air to give the Battlers time to recover and score a point.

Again, the loss hurt and yes, there is room for improvement, but nobody can say the girls did not play their hearts out and put on one exciting show to anybody who saw the game live or on livestream. There is still a lot of volleyball left in the season but this match against the Pirates will indeed be remembered because it is something the girls will keep rolling around in their heads, wishing this or that had happened instead.

In the JV Game – there was no C Game – the Battlers won in three sets: 25 to 11, 18 to 25, and 15 to 9. In the 13 girls who dressed out for the match, they all did a great job offensively and defensively. The one player who turned in the most outstanding performance was sophomore Isabella Saunter. Saunter tallied four Aces, two Kills, and nine Digs.

Stats

Varsity Game Stats – Serving: 92 of 103 / 6 Aces: Leaders: KiTu LeBeau – 2 Aces, Makaivry Schatz – 2 Aces; Attacks: 159 of 186 / 36 Kills: Leaders: Jenna Robbennolt – 9 Kills, Makaivry Schatz – 2 Kills; Setting: 149 of 151 / 25 Assists: Leaders: Cassidy Goebel – 12 Assists, Kirstie Lake – 11 Assists; Blocks: 1: Leaders: Jenna Robbennolt – 1 Block, 2 Assist; Digs: 98: Leaders: Makaivry Schatz – 24 Digs, Autumn Pitlick – 16 Digs, Cassidy Goebel – 15 Digs.