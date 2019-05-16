Volunteers needed for county fair board

With the 96th Potter County Fair set for August, the fair board is working to reorganize in preparation for the annual event.

Mike Jager, vice chairman of the fair board, has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, May 21, in the hopes of recruiting volunteers to help with planning the fair.

The county fair features the 4-H Achievement Days to celebrate the success of the county’s youth, but it has a number of other activities for the community to enjoy that goes beyond the realm of 4-H. A community church service, BBQs, bull ride, demolition derby, and bouncers for the kids are all some of the extras included in the four day fair.

The fair board has gone through a change in membership in recent years, and the hope is to breathe new life into the organization and help keep the nearly century old tradition going in Potter County.

The value of the fair is undeniable. Youngsters who participate develop confidence while gaining lifelong skills, and there is a strong sense of community that comes with meeting friends at the fair.

If you are interested in volunteering on the fair board, attend the meeting on Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. at the Extension Office at the Dakota Sunset Museum building in Gettysburg, or contact Jager at 769-1221, Jerry Hawkinson at 769-1606, Doug Larson, Sam McCloud, or Kathleen Schlachter to learn more about how you can help.

-Molly McRoberts