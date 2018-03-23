Volunteers needed for track meets

Volunteers are needed to help with track meets.

There are three home meets scheduled in April.

The Battler Middle School Meet will be held at Battler Field on Thursday, April 12 beginning at 12 noon.

The Gettysburg Invitational is set for Saturday, April 14 at 12 noon.

The Potter County Invitational will be held on Saturday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

Activities Director Vern Smith said the school is always in need of more people to help as timers, with field events, or in the booth helping to do results on the computer.

Anyone who is willing and able to volunteer to help at the track meets should contact Vern Smith at GHS, either at 765-2436 or Vern.Smith@k12.sd.us. Volunteers can leave their name and preference in helping.