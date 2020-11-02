Voter instructions for election

INSTRUCTIONS TO THE VOTERS

VOTING RIGHTS

Any voter who can’t mark a ballot because the voter has a physical disability or can’t read, may ask any person he or she chooses to help the voter vote.

Any voter may ask for instruction in the proper procedure for voting.

Any voter at the polling place prior to 7:00 p.m. is allowed to cast a ballot.

If your voting rights have been violated, you may call the person in charge of the election at (605) 765-9408, the Secretary of State at 888-703-5328, or your state’s attorney.

Any person who is convicted of a felony on or after July 1, 2012, loses the right to vote. However, any such person may register to vote following the completion of the person’s felony sentence.

Any person who is convicted of a felony on or before June 30, 2012, and who receives a sentence of imprisonment to the adult penitentiary system, including a suspended execution of sentence, loses the right to vote. Any such person so sentenced may register to vote following completion of the person’s sentence. Further information is available at www.sdsos.gov.

ELECTION CRIMES

Anyone who makes a false statement when voting, tries to vote knowing he or she is not a qualified voter, or tries to vote more than once has committed an election crime.

