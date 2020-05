For those wanting to vote in the primary and municipal elections scheduled for June 2, voters must be registered in Potter County by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 18. You may register through the county auditor’s office at the courthouse or the city finance office in downtown Gettysburg.

There are mail-in registration forms available online through the secretary of state’s office at www.sdsos.gov. For questions, contact the Potter County Auditor’s office at 605-765-9408.