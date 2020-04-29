Voter registration deadline for Primary and Municipal elections

NOTICE OF DEADLINE FOR

VOTER REGISTRATION

Voter registration for the Primary and/or Municipal Ward 2 Elections to be held on June 2, 2020, will close on May 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Failure to register by this date will cause forfeiture of voting rights for this election. If you are in doubt about whether you are registered, check the Voter Information Portal at www.sdsos.gov or call the county auditor at 605-765-9408.

Registration may be completed during regular business hours at the county auditor’s office, municipal finance office, secretary of state’s office, and those locations which provide driver’s licenses, SNAP, TANF, WIC, military recruitment, and assistance to the disabled as provided by the Department of Human Services. You may contact the county auditor to request a mail-in registration form or access a mail-in form at (www.sdsos.gov or a county provided website with a link to a voter registration form – insert one option or the other).

Any voter who needs assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, may contact the county auditor for information and special assistance in voter registration.

Shawna Shaw, Auditor

Potter County

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

City of Gettysburg

