Wager serves as clinic manager for Avera Medical Group Gettysburg

Ever since Rachel Wager was a little girl, she wanted to work in health care. Her journey started by working in the dietary department of the Gettysburg Medical Center while in high school, and she has since worked in nearly every aspect of caregiving in the medical center.

Now she has taken on the duties as Clinic Manager with the Avera Medical Group Gettysburg.

Wager, a native of Gettysburg, graduated from GHS in 2006. In her role as Clinic Manager, she is also Safety and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, and has a long history of training in healthcare. After high school, she graduated from Lake Area Technical College in Watertown with a degree in Human Services — Child Development, and she continues to study through LATC . She graduates in July as an LPN and will continue her nursing degree with Lake Area for Registered Nursing.

Her experience also includes a range of training with the activities and housekeeping departments at the medical facility. “When I went to college, I continued to come home every weekend and work in the nursing home as a CNA. When I completed my Human Services certificate, I decided to move back to Gettysburg,” she said. At that time, there were no full-time openings in the nursing department, so she worked as a cook in the dietary department. From there, she transitioned back into nursing.

She obtained her Medication Aide certificate and when a CNA position opened at the hospital in 2013, she applied and advanced to the job. However, she was still driven to gain more knowledge. She took an EMT course offered in Gettysburg and became a member of the Gettysburg EMT service. “I again felt the pull to further my education. I applied for nursing school and was wait-listed and devastated,” she said. “One night while scrolling Facebook, I saw a post for an online Paramedic Degree program through The School of EMS in Sioux Falls.” She thought it was worth a try, so applied and was accepted. Avera Missouri River Health Center paid for her paramedic schooling with the understanding that Wager would work for them for three years following the successful competition of her degree. In 2019, she completed her degree and passed the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians exam.

“Working in the emergency room and using my skills as a Paramedic has been a fantastic experience. I love caring for people, often on the worst days of their lives,” she said. Her skills prompted many of her co-workers and family members to encourage her to pursue nursing.

It was a medical incident involving a loved one that made her realize as a child that she wanted a career that would help people. “When I was little my great-grandmother suffered a heart attack and was flown out by helicopter,” she said. “I was able to go out and see the helicopter and ever since then it has been my dream to be a flight nurse.”

She credits her connection with Avera to help see her dreams realized. “I was accepted into the nursing program at LATC and was awarded the Build Dakota Scholarship with Avera as my Stretch the Million partner. I am so grateful for the financial support of Avera during my schooling,” she said. In January, she applied for the Avera Medical Group Gettysburg Clinic Manager position and started in that role on Feb. 20 of this year. “Avera holds a special place in my heart. The mission and values of Avera align perfectly with my values,” she said. She went on to explain that Avera has a program called Aspiring Leaders. “I was fortunate to be nominated for the program. Through Aspiring Leaders I gained invaluable knowledge about leadership and the Avera system. Avera has many programs like Aspiring Leaders that give employees the opportunity to further their knowledge and career. The opportunities in the Avera system for career growth are limitless.”

Most importantly, she has been afforded the opportunity to live in her hometown and work in the medical field. “The best part about my job is getting the opportunity to care for our community members,” said Wager. “I am passionate about providing high-quality care to all those we serve.”

She and her husband, Kerry, are the parents of Jace, age 15, and Rance, who is 12. In her free time, Wager enjoys spending time with family, reading, and binge watching TV shows.