Wait for it

It didn’t seem at all unusual for vehicles to wait at the intersections in town to give teams of horses and wagons the right of way as they gave tours through town on Sunday night. The holiday fun was part of Gettysburg In Action’s “Miracle on Main Street” holiday event. A visit from Santa, soup supper, Christmas carols, and fireworks were all part of the fun that also raised over $3,500 for the Gettysburg swimming pool project. The timing for the event was perfect, too. By Monday afternoon, classes were dismissed due to the storm front moving into the central part of the state.