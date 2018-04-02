Walkin’ on sunshine…

Fifth grader Brittney Rausch (Aimee Rausch and Nick Rausch) made it look like spring on Tuesday afternoon as she walked home from school with her winter coat on her arm and the sun on her shoulders. The temperature soared 25 degrees from morning to the lovely afternoon where the mercury rose to 53 degrees, which prompted folks to leave winter wear behind and embrace their spring fever. Although there is some snow left around town, water is running in the streets. The forecast is calling for the rest of the week to not be as nice, with chances of rain or even some more snow. Enjoy the nice days as they come, and hang on to the fact that March is almost over so April showers should be around the corner.