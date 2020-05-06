Walls going up

Wearing hard hats, safety glasses and vests, and masks, Rena Robbennolt and Kim Sheehan were some of the hospital steering committee members to tour the new Avera Missouri River Health Center in Gettysburg. On Monday morning, Wes Heinricy with Journey Construction showed the small group the progress with the new hospital building. The rainy weather on Monday didn’t slow down the project’s progress, as there is much to do inside the facility. It was reported that the work is on track to be completed by late fall. It was just a year ago in February that the new hospital project was announced by Avera, and the groundbreaking was held at the beginning of September. Now, the walls are taking shape inside the facility and it was easy to picture how the new 21,000 square foot hospital and clinic is taking shape. Avera put up $9 million toward the $12 million project, with the community nearing the $2.8 million mark of the funds raised toward the $3 million goal. Those still wishing to pledge to the project may do so by contacting Kellie Yackley of the Avera Gettysburg Foundation at 605-280-9593 Kellie.Yackley@avera.org, or contact any member of the hospital steering committee.