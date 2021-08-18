PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS

It doesn’t take long to warm up in weather like this. On Tuesday afternoon the temperature came close to triple digits with a hot wind along with it while the Potter County Battlers took to the practice field. It didn’t take the team long to decide to move the next day’s practice to some cooler early morning hours. You can see the younger Battlers practicing on the far side of the field as the varsity team stretches before practice. The Potter County football team will host the season opener on Friday night at Battler Field in Gettysburg, when they kick off at 7 p.m. against the Faulkton Area Trojans.